Man U player’s half term camp comes to Kineton High

Banbury parents looking to get their kids up and active during half term have been handed a boost, thanks to a former professional footballer.

Tom Cox of Premier Active, who has represented Manchester United and Walsall, has swapped Old Trafford for Kineton High School, and he is urging local boys and girls to ‘ditch the surf, and hit the turf,’ and join a half term holiday camp.

Tom teaches the kids some rugby tips

Cox, who played in the same youth team as England International Danny Welbeck, says the camp is designed to inspire active lives, particularly in an era where it is said the laptop, tablet and smart phone are keeping kids indoors, and robbing them of their youth.

Tom said: “I was fortunate when I was a kid. Not just because I had both a love of sport and the ability to make the very best of it, but also because I had fewer distractions.

“We are keen to encourage both boys and girls to get up and go. It’s not necessarily about finding the next Ronaldo or Serena Williams, it’s about demonstrating there’s a life away from the screen, and that being active and healthy can be fun and rewarding.”

Premier Active has been helping children fulfil potential since its inception in 2012 with a passion to create opportunities to encourage children and adults to lead healthy and active lifestyles, while improving the standards of school sports and physical education.

Premier Active specialises in delivering physical education and activity programmes through a creative range of services.

It now hosts camps up and down the UK in addition to a range of before and after school clubs and an early years program.

The half term holiday camp at Kineton School offers children the chance to try their hands at football, multi-sports, arts and crafts, dance, gymnastics and cheerleading.

With a lack of similar activity opportunities in the area, Cox believes the success the company has had in other areas in the Midlands demonstrates that while it can sometimes be difficult to pry young ones away from Fortnite or FIFA, it’s more than worthwhile.

Tom said: “I hear from parents all the time that they just wish they could lock their children’s tech away for the holiday period.

“They are well aware of the benefits of being active, but the most pleasing thing for us is when they tell us how their son or daughter came bounding home after a day with us. And, that’s better than any online game.”

Parents wishing to find out more information should visit www.premieractive.co.uk.

To register and book a space call 0800 195 0898, or email office@premieractive.co.uk .

The holiday camp will run during half term, from May 28 to May 31. Cost per day is £15 or £50 for the four day program.