Little one's disco returns to Bloxham

Following on from the success of last year's #TeamGrace Children’s Disco, held at Bloxham’s Jubilee Park, organisers have announced the charitable event will return next month.

Organised by Charlotte Sullivan, the #TeamGrace Children’s Disco is held in memory of her niece, Grace Connor, 3, who lost her short battle to Mitochondrial Disease on April 23, 2018.

Grace Connor

“Last year’s event raised over £1,400, and this year already it’s even bigger”, said Charlotte.

With entertainment donated by Pulsation Roadshow, and a buffet provided by Hook-Norton village shop, every single penny of funds generated by the Children’s Disco will be donated to The Lily Foundation.

In addition to the disco,there will also be face painting, various stalls, 'Grow a Plant for Grace', pony rides, a bouncy castle, raffle, and much more.

Charlotte said: “Over a year has passed since we lost Grace, but the drive to raise awareness and money to fight mitochondrial disease continues.

“Grace would have loved last years’ discos, as did the many children and their families who came last year. With even more on offer for this years’ event, already we know it will be even better.”

Pre-order tickets for the event are available now with advanced tickets costing £4 with under 3-year-olds free with a paying sibling, or 50p.

On the door tickets are £6.

Tickets can be purchased online at the event's JustGiving page or by contacting Charlotte Sullivan at Charlottesullivan60@gmail.com.

The disco returns to Jubilee Park on Saturday, August 17, between 1pm and 3.30pm.