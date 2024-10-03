Lifestyle medicine doctor shares her ultimate guide to beating cold and flu this winter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Lifestyle Medicine specialist doctor from Oxfordshire has shared her ultimate guide to avoiding cold and flu symptoms this winter as temperatures begin to plunge and cases increase.

Dr Ellen Fallows from Welbeck Health Partners and the British Society of Lifestyle Medicine has encouraged people to get vaccinated, prioritise sleep, cut out ultra-processed foods, ditch phone use before bed, eat evening meals earlier and be active at least once a day to help avoid common winter viruses.

Individuals eligible to receive a free NHS flu jab – including everyone aged 65 or older, those who are pregnant or live with certain medical conditions – should be accepting their invitations as soon as possible.

Dr Fallows’ advice comes as the UK braces for another winter of chesty coughs, high temperatures and aching muscles with viral infections expected to affect 15 million people.

Adenovirus, Rhinovirus, Coronaviruses, Influenza and Strep Bacteria are among the most common infections responsible for restricting people to their beds. But Dr Fallows recommends a proactive approach to day-to-day activities as her solution to beating the bugs.

“Top of everyone’s list should be to get the flu vaccine and if you smoke, to get help to stop,” said Dr Fallows. “If you haven’t already booked your jab and you are eligible, then do it now.

“It will reduce symptoms should you become infected plus the vaccine can even reduce your chances of heart attacks and strokes in the future.

“The other obvious measures are to keep rooms ventilated and to wash your hands so opportunities for viruses to spread are limited.

“Beyond that, people can begin to address their own immune health. Research shows increased whole fruit and veg consumption can improve response to vaccinations, reduce the chances of a person picking up viruses and mean you suffer fewer and shorter symptoms.

“Good quality sleep also improves immune responses – eating late, shift work, alcohol and using devices before bed can all disrupt our sleep and makes us feel run down. The impact of factors such as sleep, rest and healthy food shouldn’t be underestimated.”

Dr Fallows is a GP with over 15 years’ experience supporting patients to achieve drug-free remission of common long-term conditions such as Type-2 diabetes, depression and obesity. She will be working for state-of-the-art medical centre Welbeck Oxford which will open in Jordan Hill next year, alongside her NHS general practice work.

She added that following the pandemic, many people are struggling with multiple long term conditions as well as increasingly burdensome medication regimes, with the average employee now absent because of sickness for 7.8 days each year according to the latest CIPD report. Before COVID-19, the average sick number of days per person was 5.8 days per year.

“We’re all rather run down, and it is a concern,” said Dr Fallows. “I am seeing many people with long-covid or other long-viral syndromes who need a holistic and supportive approach to recovery that includes lifestyle medicine to support healthy eating, gradually getting back to activity, good quality sleep, social connection and mental wellbeing.

“Social isolation, is a massive problem. Our lack of connection and support from others means we are all more stressed, and global studies have proven that this isolation poses a bigger risk to our health than smoking and obesity combined.”

Welbeck Health Partners’ Oxford centre will be its second private healthcare clinic, once open it will enable the group to provide comprehensive healthcare coverage across the south of England.

Further information is available online via welbeckhealthpartners.com.