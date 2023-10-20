Life-saving defibrillator installed at Banbury community support centre
The equipment, which is used to send a high-energy electric shock to the heart of someone in cardiac arrest, was set up at the centre on Thursday (October 19).
It comes after residents of Bretch Hill and the surrounding area raised concerns with their local councillors that the new equipment was needed.
Councillors Mark Cherry, Amanda Watkins, Isabel Creed, and Rebecca Beagle then contacted Cherwell District Council, who own the centre, to arrange the installation.
Cllr Mark Cherry said: “To also get a working life-saving defibrillator for The Sunshine Centre and the local community is what councillors are here for. Special thanks also to Stephen Hines at Cherwell District Council for all the help getting the unit in the first place.”
For more information on The Sunshine Centre, including a list of services visit its website at https://sunshinecentre.org/