Life-saving defibrillator installed at Banbury community support centre

A new life-saving defibrillator has been installed at The Sunshine Centre in Banbury.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The equipment, which is used to send a high-energy electric shock to the heart of someone in cardiac arrest, was set up at the centre on Thursday (October 19).

It comes after residents of Bretch Hill and the surrounding area raised concerns with their local councillors that the new equipment was needed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillors Mark Cherry, Amanda Watkins, Isabel Creed, and Rebecca Beagle then contacted Cherwell District Council, who own the centre, to arrange the installation.

Cllr's Mark Cherry, Amanda Watkins, and Rebecca Beagle alongside The Sunshine Centre's Jill Edge.

Cllr Mark Cherry said: “To also get a working life-saving defibrillator for The Sunshine Centre and the local community is what councillors are here for. Special thanks also to Stephen Hines at Cherwell District Council for all the help getting the unit in the first place.”