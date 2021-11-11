Latest on the closure of Banbury town centre Covid testing site

The Covid-19 testing facility located at the old M&S building in the town centre closed from October 11. Last month UK Government health officials said the site was temporarily closed to allow for some necessary internal health and safety works to be carried out.

The Government has issued the following update about the site's closure.

A spokesperson for the UK Health Security Agency said: “Remediation works at the Bridge Street local testing site are in progress, and there is no end date at the moment.

"For anyone with Covid-19 symptoms, who needs to confirm a positive lateral flow test, or who has had a contact with a positive case, PCR tests are available at the Mobile Testing Unit at Bodicote House.

"You can book a test or have one delivered to you at home by visiting www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test or calling 119.”

The Mobile Testing Unit (MTU) is open at Bodicote House again until the Bridge Street site is up and running again.

The town centre testing facility in the old M&S building at the Castle Quay Shopping Centre was part of the government’s drive to continue to improve the accessibility of Covid-19 testing for local communities. There was no access to the testing centre from within the Castle Quay Shopping Mall.

