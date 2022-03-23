Latest government figures show spike in Covid cases in multiple neighbourhoods across Banbury area
Schools and public services such as waste collections impacted by spike in Covid cases across Banbury area
Latest government figures show a spike in positive Covid cases in at least five areas in and around Banbury.
While the Government has relaxed all its restrictions Covid-19 cases have recently started to spike again across the Banbury region.
The positive cases are starting to impact day to day life again with at least three local Banbury schools impacted by staff sickness. According to Oxfordshire County Council's website for emergency school closures at least one of those Banbury schools has partially shut due to Covid's impact on the school and its staff.
West Oxfordshire District Council also announced on social media today, Wednesday March 23, that all its waste collections are being impacted by staff shortages at the depot due to rising cases of Covid19. The staff shortages may lead to a delay in waste collection this week. West Oxfordshire residents have advised to leave their waste containers out and crews will get to areas as soon as they can to empty them.
In line with the government’s “Living with Covid” plan, Covid home testing kits are still available in Oxfordshire’s libraries, while stocks last, until the end of March.
There were 7,795 positive Covid cases across Oxfordshire an increase of 55 per cent and 2,769 cases for the seven day period ending on March 17. There were 1,702 cases across the Cherwell district area, a 61 per cent increase and 646 cases for the same seven day period ending on March 17.
Here are the latest Government Covid figures for the Banbury area from highest to lowest for the seven day period ending on March 17.
Bodicote, Adderbury & Bloxham: 162 cases - increase of 82
Brackley North: 124 - increase of 23
Chipping Norton: 119 - increase of 12
Grimsbury - Banbury: 115 - increase of 17
Shipston-on-Stour & Brailes: 109 - increase of 24
Deddington, Steeple Aston & Heyfords: 101 - increase of 54
Easington Banbury: 96 - increase of 48
Middleton Cheney & Chipping Warden: 96 - increase of 17
Hardwick Banbury: 88 - increase of 25
Sibford, Hook Norton & Milcombe: 84 - increase of 33
Ruscote Banbury: 83 - increase of 47
Woodford Halse & Byfield: 79 - increase of 19
Kineton, Tysoe & Warmington: 79 - increase of 33
Kingham, Enstone & Middle Barton: 74 - increase of 31
Cropredy, Wroxton & Shenington: 63 - increase of 10
Calthorpe Banbury: 53 - increase of 11
Kings Sutton & Greatworth: 45 - no change
Brackley South: 42 - increase of 3
Neithrop: 34 - decrease of 1