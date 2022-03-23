Schools and public services such as waste collections impacted by spike in Covid cases across Banbury area

Latest government figures show a spike in positive Covid cases in at least five areas in and around Banbury.

While the Government has relaxed all its restrictions Covid-19 cases have recently started to spike again across the Banbury region.

The positive cases are starting to impact day to day life again with at least three local Banbury schools impacted by staff sickness. According to Oxfordshire County Council's website for emergency school closures at least one of those Banbury schools has partially shut due to Covid's impact on the school and its staff.

West Oxfordshire District Council also announced on social media today, Wednesday March 23, that all its waste collections are being impacted by staff shortages at the depot due to rising cases of Covid19. The staff shortages may lead to a delay in waste collection this week. West Oxfordshire residents have advised to leave their waste containers out and crews will get to areas as soon as they can to empty them.

In line with the government’s “Living with Covid” plan, Covid home testing kits are still available in Oxfordshire’s libraries, while stocks last, until the end of March.

There were 7,795 positive Covid cases across Oxfordshire an increase of 55 per cent and 2,769 cases for the seven day period ending on March 17. There were 1,702 cases across the Cherwell district area, a 61 per cent increase and 646 cases for the same seven day period ending on March 17.

Here are the latest Government Covid figures for the Banbury area from highest to lowest for the seven day period ending on March 17.

Bodicote, Adderbury & Bloxham: 162 cases - increase of 82

Brackley North: 124 - increase of 23

Chipping Norton: 119 - increase of 12

Grimsbury - Banbury: 115 - increase of 17

Shipston-on-Stour & Brailes: 109 - increase of 24

Deddington, Steeple Aston & Heyfords: 101 - increase of 54

Easington Banbury: 96 - increase of 48

Middleton Cheney & Chipping Warden: 96 - increase of 17

Hardwick Banbury: 88 - increase of 25

Sibford, Hook Norton & Milcombe: 84 - increase of 33

Ruscote Banbury: 83 - increase of 47

Woodford Halse & Byfield: 79 - increase of 19

Kineton, Tysoe & Warmington: 79 - increase of 33

Kingham, Enstone & Middle Barton: 74 - increase of 31

Cropredy, Wroxton & Shenington: 63 - increase of 10

Calthorpe Banbury: 53 - increase of 11

Kings Sutton & Greatworth: 45 - no change

Brackley South: 42 - increase of 3