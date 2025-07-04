Know your risk: experts warn to protect your sight this Glaucoma Awareness Week 2025

Over 700,000 people in the UK are living with glaucoma

Half of UK glaucoma sufferers remain undiagnosed as Optical Express urges eye tests for early detection

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over 700,000 people in the UK are living with glaucoma – yet staggeringly half remain undiagnosed. According to the experts, early detection can make all the difference.

That’s why this Glaucoma Awareness Week (30th June - 6th July), Optical Express is urging Brits to take control of their eye health - before permanent vision loss occurs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glaucoma typically develops when increased pressure in the eye damages the optic nerve, and it often progresses without noticeable symptoms. By the time many people realise there’s a problem, the damage is permanent.

Glaucoma isn’t just a concern for older adults. Certain types of the condition such as juvenile open-angle glaucoma, can affect people in their teens or twenties.

Family history also plays a major role. For instance, if a parent or grandparent has glaucoma, your chances of developing it increase significantly.

Other risk factors include high myopia, diabetes and elevated eye pressure, all of which make regular eye tests essential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glaucoma is manageable when caught early, as prescription eye drops, innovative laser treatment and surgery can help control the condition and protect your vision.

Public figures like Alan Carr have shared their own experience with glaucoma, helping to raise awareness and highlighting how important it is to act before symptoms appear.

Dr Stephen Hannan, Clinical Services Director at Optical Express, said: “Glaucoma is one of the leading causes of blindness in the UK, and it often goes unnoticed until it’s too late. “You don’t need to wait for symptoms. Regular comprehensive eye tests are the best way to detect glaucoma early and reduce the risk of permanent damage. Optometrists are experts at detecting glaucoma.

“Too many people assume that glaucoma is only a concern later in life, which is a dangerous myth. Age increases the risk, but we regularly see cases in much younger patients, particularly those with a strong prescription, diabetes, or a family history of the disease. Sadly the damage caused by this condition not only to the eye but to the patients’ quality of life can be irreversible.

“The earlier we catch it, the more we can do to protect your vision.”

Take control of your eye health today and book an appointment at www.opticalexpress.co.uk.