Inspirational mum near Banbury shares advice and experiences of supporting teenage son with cancer

Claire Pepper has written Weathering the Storm as a raw and compassionate guide for fellow parents of children with cancer.

An inspirational mother near Banbury is putting the finishing touches together on her new book, which shares her experiences and advice from supporting her teenage son who was diagnosed with an incurable cancer.

Claire Pepper’s world was turned upside down when her son, Jacob, was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of bone cancer at age 13.

At first the Adderbury mother was overcome with emotion and struggled to get to grips with the diagnosis, but over time she learnt to channel her emotions into something positive and now shares guidance with other parents in the same position.

Claire said: “Jacob was diagnosed in September 2022, after having a lump on his pelvis for around six months.

“The particular form of cancer that Jacob has can only be treated with surgical removal, so he underwent several biopsies and a couple of rounds of chemotherapy that autumn, but unfortunately they didn’t work.”

Sadly, doctors were unable to remove the cancer tumour that was in Jacob’s pelvis, which resulted in him needing to have his left leg amputated.

Jacob then spent eight weeks undergoing radiotherapy in the spring of 2023 but was informed by doctors in September of that year that the cancer had now spread to his lungs.

Claire said: “Jacob is now on medication to block the signals from his brain to the 30 or so cancer tumours in his lungs.

“This is doing the job at the moment, but it’s not a long-term solution, and in the autumn we will have a discussion about him stopping taking them.”

Little is known about Jacob’s form of cancer, and Claire says there have only been around 800 known cases.

She added: “Jacob has never complained about his situation; he has never said it’s not fair or ‘Why me?’ and he has never cried about it or thrown a tantrum; he has just got on with it.”

While Jacob is still attending school and playing football and generally coping with his cancer well, Claire says she has struggled to find emotional support that spoke directly to the parent.

Claire said: “I found that as a parent of a child with cancer, you get one or two reactions: people either see you as a victim or they see you as a warrior.

“The problem is these reactions sit at the opposite side of the spectrum, and there is so much that goes on in between, and I found people’s reactions to be very isolating.”

This led Claire to create her own raw and compassionate guide for parents of a young child or teenager with cancer.

She began writing her book, Weathering the Storm, shortly after Jacob's diagnosis as a way of coping with her own emotions.

Claire said: “As parents, we don’t want to break the illusion of being strong all the time, but if we can't break that illusion, what are we supposed to do?

“So the book is about not breaking that illusion but offering advice and guidance to parents in similar positions as myself.

“In the book, there is a list of organisations and websites that people can access more advice from.”

Alongside the book, Claire has also launched a podcast series titled Weathering the Storm of Childhood Cancer, where she discusses her experiences with Jacob and offers advice and coping methods.

Claire said: “On the podcast series I talk about things that people don’t usually talk about, like trusting your gut, working with the NHS and identity grief.

“Instead of people falling apart, I would prefer them to just put their headphones on for ten minutes and remember that it is scary and dark but there is a light somewhere in the darkness, and that’s why I use the analogy of a lighthouse in the storm.

Claire has also set up a website that contains useful tools people can download for free, like medication or symptom trackers.

She said: “Everything that I have created is stuff that I wished had existed when Jacob was first diagnosed.”

For the book, Claire teamed up with several other parents and professionals who also shared their experiences and pieces of advice.

She said: “There is no other book that goes from the beginning of the journey to the word ‘remission', and it’s not just the author’s voice.

“I have mums, dads, step-parents, counsellors, psychologists and even the words of some children who describe their cancer journeys.

“I have tried to make the book as comprehensive as I could while still being small enough for people to take in their hospital bags.”

After over two years of writing Weathering the Storm, Claire says she is now adding the final touches and hopes the book will be published this September.

Claire said: “I found writing it when I was living it too hard, so I kept putting it down, but in January this year I realised I was running away from my fears and I needed to finish it.

“It’s not the usual narrative, and I’m not selling pity, so getting my work noticed by publishers or sponsored by charities has been an uphill battle, but we are almost there, and the feedback I have received from other parents has made all the hard work worthwhile.”

For more information about Claire’s Weathering the Storm of Childhood Cancer podcast or her Weathering the Storm book, or to download any of the free tools or resources, visit her website at: https://childcancersupport.carrd.co/