'I was made to feel I didn't matter' – a new Mum describes her experience at the John Radcliffe which is currently the focus of a major government maternity inspection.

Keep the Horton General campaign group, which is calling for a consultant-led unit to be returned to Banbury, said the case exemplifies why the JR is under investigation. The Oxford University Hospitals NHS Trust (OUH) has apologised and says it has improved post-natal care.

The mother, who asked to remain anonymous, is a type-2 diabetic and says she could not fault her care during pregnancy.

Things changed when her baby’s birth was induced.

“They said it would be a few days (after induction) until I had her but few hours later I was being told I was going to delivery suite as the baby wasn't happy,” she said.

“I was prepped and we went for an emergency C-section. My bloods were so low and they were giving me orange juice before I even went in. Everything went fine and my little girl was born weighing 5.12lb and luckily was really healthy.

“The midwife in recovery was lovely and and helped my partner dress our daughter for the first time and even fed her a bottle after he left as I was being sick. My bloods were still really low so I was still given juice and glucose drinks.”

When the new mother was moved to the post-natal ward her experience was very different.

"I was eventually moved up to the ward and was made to feel I didn't matter. That evening when visiting hours were were over I asked for help with my baby; I was in pain and had a catheter fitted.

"(The staff member) come in and told me I had to move. She did pass me my baby but I can remember sitting there hugging my baby crying my eyes out. My bloods were not being checked. The diabetic clinic phoned me and I told them what was happening and they had to phone the ward to ask them to check, but this still took ages.

"The next morning I woke up and was sat in so much blood where they hadn't changed my pads. At 8am my partner came up and helped me shower. He just wanted to take me home.

"They said at lunchtime I could go home but it got later and later and we heard nothing. Again I was forgotten about. They said they forgot to do my discharge papers.

"I was finally allowed home at 10.30pm in February with a newborn baby. I thought it was disgusting taking her out so late but at this point I just wanted to get home.

“Unfortunately the maternity ward needs some help and I hope they get this for all the woman that need the support after labour and not made to feel we don't matter.

“I know we're very lucky to have the NHS and how stretched they are but some of them definitely need more training. I was a first-time Mum and had never been in hospital before so it was all very scary, being left in bed crying with a tiny baby whilst in pain and made to feel like I didn't matter.”

Yvonne Christley, Chief Nursing Officer at Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are truly sorry for any instance where the care we provide falls short of the standards that women and their families rightly expect.

“While we are unable to comment publicly on individual cases, I would invite anyone who has a complaint or feedback to approach us directly so that we can listen, investigate and explore care experiences in full.

“When concerns like these are raised, we make every effort to review individual cases to understand what went wrong and how we can improve.

“Based on feedback from women and families, we have improved postnatal care by enhancing staffing on the ward, upgrading facilities for a more welcoming environment, increasing meal accessibility and allowing 24/7 visiting for nominated birth partners.

“We have also reviewed our approach to pain management to ensure pain is assessed and managed consistently and compassionately throughout the postnatal stay.”

Charlotte Bird, deputy chairman of Keep the Horton General (KTHG) said: “We have heard the same spin being trotted out time and time again. Very sadly all we hear about are repeated instances of women suffering less than adequate treatment.

"KTHG has been asking for years for the OUH to be pro-active, not reactive. Yvonne Christley’s response is ‘same old, same old’. This poor woman’s case exemplifies the reason the JR is being investigated.”

KTHG published a dossier last year detailing 50 cases of Banbury-area women’s birth trauma at the JR. A group called ‘Families Failed by the JR’ has 700 members from around the region who have also suffered birth trauma. KTHG is compiling a second volume of the dossier.

With the Horton catchment area predicted to more than double from 165,000 in 2016 (when full maternity at the Horton was downgraded) to 405,000 by 2040, KTHG is calling on politicians and NHS managers to begin planning a return of consultant-led maternity to Banbury without delay.

“We believe with similar population growth across Oxfordshire and surrounding counties, the JR will not be able to manage birth numbers. There should be a return of obstetrics to Banbury, giving the JR the safety valve it always depended on,” said Ms Bird.