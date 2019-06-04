Horton photography exhibition unveiled by family of former nurse Dayle

A special exhibition celebrating staff working across the Horton General was unveiled on Monday.

The family of former nurse Dayle Kinch cut the ribbon on the display which features more than 40 images of physiotherapists, doctors, porters and more.

Dayle died last year from breast cancer having worked at the Horton for close to 40 years and, with her family, raised huge sums for Horton General Hospital Charity in support of the Brodey Centre.

Widower Steve Kinch said: “‘We’ve loved seeing all these photographs of staff at the Horton and it feels very special that Dayle is included in the exhibition.

"We all miss Dayle terribly, but know she would have loved these pictures of her friends from across the Horton and had a good laugh with colleagues about it all.”

Most of the photographs were taken by professional photographer Jon Lewis, who also works part time as a porter at the hospital.

Many feature wards and departments that have benefited from the charity’s long-term support – including the cardiac, cancer and children’s areas.

Sarah Vaccari, from the charity, said: “‘Jon’s expert eye and camera skills, together with his own local knowledge of the hospital and its characters, have helped to get a lovely ‘behind the scenes’ feel to the images.

"The photos show the camaraderie and humour that bonds hospital staff, as well as highlighting the range of roles that keep the hospital running.

“We really think they brighten the corridors up and illustrate the compassion that is at the heart of the Horton.

"At the hospital charity we know that many donations are made to thank staff for their dedication and care, so it seemed fitting to launch our Horton Charity Challenge by focusing on the hospital’s staff."

The challenge, which was also launched at the unveiling, invites people to get involved and make a difference.

Chief executive Douglas Graham said: "There is a long tradition of charity support for the Horton General, in fact the very first Horton hospital came about thanks to a donation and then a legacy gift from Mary Ann Horton.

"So we are delighted that this year we are building on our long-term support by funding even more important medical equipment that will make such a difference to thousands of patients in the local area.

"We’ve already been able to purchase innovative equipment for the heart, cancer and children’s teams thanks to donations, fundraising and gifts in wills.

"So as we launch our Horton Charity Challenge, we are asking the local community to get involved and help us to raise these extra funds that will make such a difference."

To find out more about the charity’s events, download a fundraising pack or make a donation, visit www.hospitalcharity.co.uk/hortoncharitychallenge or get in touch with the team on 01295 229 922.

