Home visits hearing service launches in Banbury

A new audiology service for people who can’t leave their homes unaccompanied has launched in Banbury, with customer Arthur Howard already feeling the benefits.

The Specsavers Home Visits team are now on hand to offer hearing tests, advice on NHS and private hearing aid options as well as ear wax removal, for those who can’t get to a store on their own due to a physical or mental illness or disability.

Arthur, 97, was visited at home by the Specsavers team after struggling for many years to see an audiologist in store. After a full hearing test, he was fitted with hearing aids which have transformed his life.

Arthur’s son, Paul, says: ‘Having these hearing aids has changed my father’s life. Even at the age of 97, the difference we’ve seen in him has been amazing.’

Hasan, audiology director at Specsavers Home Visits

The launch of the new audiology service comes on the back of demand for the Specsavers Home Visits optical team who are currently supporting the eyecare needs of isolated and vulnerable customers across the town.

Headed up by Hasan Shahzad, who has more than a decade of experience in audiology, the team will be on hand throughout the week for those that qualify for the service.

‘I’m delighted to be able to offer this valuable service to people like Arthur,’ comments Hasan, audiology director Specsavers Home Visits.

‘Having had a nephew born with hearing loss, and accompanying him to the various hospital appointments, I set my heart on helping others with their hearing needs and went on to study audiology at university. I feel so privileged to now be in this position to help more people to hear – hearing loss can be so isolating, so is especially important for those already in potentially detached environments.’

Specsavers Home Visits offer free NHS-funded eye and hearing tests for those who are unable to visit their opticians or audiologists in store unaccompanied. The visiting teams can perform full and thorough eye and ear examinations within the comfort of people’s own homes, using specialist equipment adapted for home-use.