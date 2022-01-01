Hightown Surgery in Banbury to host walk-in vaccination clinic
A Banbury doctors surgery set to host walk-in vaccination clinic on, Sunday January 2, 2022.
Saturday, 1st January 2022, 10:06 pm
According to the NHS Oxfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group, the Hightown Surgery in Banbury will host a Covid vaccination clinic for people aged 16.
The clinic will be held from 10am to 3pm at the Hightown Doctors Surgery, Banbury, OX16 9DB.
People can get their first, second or booster jab (Pfizer only) at the walk-in clinic.
Bring your NHS number, date of birth and contact details.