Health systems at all levels are gearing up for winter pressures in the Banbury area and across Oxfordshire.

It is expected that the winter months will be ‘busy’, according to regional NHS bosses who say hospitals, GP practices, social services, community health services, ambulance services, mental health services and voluntary organisations are planning safe, effective, and sustainable care for people across the Bucks, Oxon and Berkshire (BOB) area.

They are urging patients and residents to do everything they can to get ‘winter ready’ by taking up the offer of free flu, Covid and RSV vaccinations if they are in eligible groups; using NHS 111 for advice on the most appropriate service for their needs and continuing to contact their GP practice about worrying symptoms.

They advise patients to speak to a pharmacist about minor illnesses, only use 999 and A&Es for life-threatening conditions and make sure they get repeat prescriptions in time for weekends and bank holidays.

Regional health bosses have given residents and patients a list of things to do to help ease winter pressures on the NHS

Residents should stock up on over-the-counter medicines and look out for vulnerable family members, friends and neighbours.

Dr Ed Capo Bianco, a GP and Urgent Care Clinical Lead for BOB Inetgrated Care Board (ICB), said: "It’s also important to keep yourself well this winter. Having a personal winter plan might include stocking up on the cold and flu medicines in your medicine cabinet at home, as well as thinking about other supplies that can help you manage if we have a cold snap.

"Make sure that if you do have a long-term condition like diabetes, asthma, or high blood pressure you take your prescribed medication and attend any review appointments that are due.

“If you do fall ill, you can get helpful advice from your local pharmacy or get in touch with 111 online or by phone. And don’t forget to download the NHS App, it has lots of advice on hundreds of conditions and can help you access health services.”

Rachael Corser, Chief Nursing Officer at the NHS BOB Integrated Care Board, said: “Thanks to the hard work which goes on every day across BOB, we are aiming to put the NHS and social care on the front foot in supporting patients and local communities to get the care they need.”