Health bosses urge Banburyshire residents to beat 'silent killer' by checking blood pressure at home
The appeal goes out to people living in Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Berkshire West. They are being encouraged to ‘Make the time, ease your pressure’ during this year’s ‘Know Your Numbers Week’.
The charity Blood Pressure UK is running its annual campaign from September 4 – 10, urging people to get their blood pressure checked to reduce their risk of serious illness.
“With high blood pressure often having no symptoms, it is often called the ‘silent killer.’ People with undiagnosed and uncontrolled high blood pressure (BP) are more at risk from serious health issues such as stroke and heart attack,” said Dr Heike Veldtman, Cardiovascular Disease Lead at Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire West Integrated Care Board (BOB ICB).
The Know Your Numbers campaign is asking people to use a simple, reliable blood pressure monitor to measure their BP at home – and if necessary to get support to make lifestyle changes and if needed, to bring high blood pressure under control through medication.
The charity website provides advice on buying inexpensive BP monitors to use at home, where to get them, how to use them and what to do with the information they provide – see here.
Some local offers to get a free blood pressure check are also available, including at libraries, at GP surgeries and pharmacists.
Dr Heike said: “Regular monitoring, especially for those with high blood pressure, will ensure potential problems can be detected early. Uncontrolled high blood pressure can lead to heart attacks, strokes and other illnesses."
“If you already have high blood pressure or take medication to control your blood pressure, our advice is to regularly check your own blood pressure, through home monitoring. Some local pharmacies can check blood pressure free and offer support and advice about getting high blood pressure down. The benefits include improved quality of life and reduced risk of serious illness."
“For people aged 40+ without a diagnosis of high blood pressure, we would recommend having your blood pressure checked every three to five years. Individuals at higher risk include anyone overweight or obese, those who have diabetes, or those with a significant family history of hypertension”