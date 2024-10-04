Have your say on women’s health services in Oxfordshire!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Healthwatch Oxfordshire has launched a new survey asking what it is like using women’s health services in Oxfordshire.

The county’s independent health and social care watchdog wants to hear from women and people who use women’s health services about their experiences of getting help for issues such as perimenopause, periods or cervical screening.

Healthwatch Oxfordshire wants to know what works well and what could be better, and if there is anything that makes it difficult to get the right care and support.

Women can share their views in an anonymous online survey at www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/womenshealthservices/whichwill be open until 31st October.

Photo by Thirdman on Pexels

Healthwatch Oxfordshire is an independent charity for people who use health and social care services. It finds out what matters to local people and makes sure their views are heard by the people who make decisions about those services.

It will use the feedback it gets about women’s health services to help shape support and improve services.

Dr Veronica Barry, the Executive Director of Healthwatch Oxfordshire, said: “We really want to hear as many views on this as we can to help build an accurate picture of what is working well and what could be better. We’re particularly interested in the barriers women face in getting the right support, and whether the care they get could be more joined up.

“We will raise what we hear with service commissioners and providers so please do take the time to share your experiences and ideas with us so we can make your views known to local decision-makers.”

If you would rather talk to someone about your experience, or would like a paper copy or translated survey, please contact Healthwatch Oxfordshire on 01865 520520 or at [email protected]

To find out more about the work of Healthwatch Oxfordshire seewww.healthwatchoxfordshire.co.uk