Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Here’s what we know so far 🩺

GPs in England are voting on whether to go on strike.

This would be the first GP strike in the UK for 60 years.

GPs across England are being balloted by the British Medical Association (BMA) on whether to take industrial action over their new contract for GP services in England.

If strike action goes ahead, this could mean that GPs will limit the number of patients they see each day to just 25, putting pressure on an already stretched service.

It looks like another strike may be on the horizon as GPs vote whether or not to take industrial action, asking BMA members to “Vote YES to Protect Your Practice, Protect Your Patients.”

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

GPs are being balloted by the BMA over their new 2024/2025 contract, which only provided services with a 1.9% increase in funding leading fears about GP practises facing financial shortfalls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are calling for a new Family Doctor Charter 2025, that commits to build up “15% of NHS expenditure” and want a new contract that provides enough to invest in GP services.

GPs are voting whether or not to go on strike for the first time in 60 years. (Photo: Charles Milligan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The last time GPs went on strike was 60 years ago, with NHS services already under unprecedented pressures, here’s everything we know so far about the potential GP strike and how it could impact you.

Will GPs go on strike?

GPs across England are voting in a ballot for the BMA as to whether or not to go on strike, which closes on Monday (July 29). If they vote for industrial action, this could potential start as early as August 1, with fears it could last for “months”.

Dr Katie Bramall-Stainer, chairwoman of the BMA’s England General Practitioners Committee, confirmed that the target wasn’t patients. Reported by ITV News, she explained: “We’re not going on strike. This is collective, premeditated, disruptive action. It is industrial action, but the target isn’t patients. The target is NHS England Department of Health.” Dr Bramall-Stainer added: “If it’s done effectively, it’s done collectively and it’s done well, it will bring the NHS to a standstill very quickly – but not for patients, (for) all the NHS admin, the policymakers who have put in place these decisions that aren’t helping patients.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The last time that GPs went on strike in England was 60 years ago in 1964, this led to widespread reforms and the creation of a Family Doctor Charter in 1965.

Why are GPs going on strike?

GPs are voting to go on strike over their new 2024/2025 contract in England, which only provided services with a 1.9% in funding leading to fears of financial shortfalls in practices.

In March, 99.2% of BMA GP and GP registrar members voted against the contract, bringing them into dispute with the NHS. The BMA want a new Family Doctor Charter 2025, that commits to build up “15% of NHS expenditure” and aim to negotiate a new contract, “that provides the investment needed to transform, rebuild, and reinvigorate general practice.”

What does it mean for patients?

If strike action goes ahead it means patients may face some disruption to GP services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The BMA have outlined 10 possible actions that practices can choose from including potentially limiting the number of patients they see to 25 a day, a stop to rationing referrals, investigations, and admissions and a stop to engaging with the e-Referral Advice & Guidance pathway.

GPs will be able to decide what action they take, they can start off slowly and build up, or can implement all of the proposed actions from day one.