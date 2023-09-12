The chairman of disability charity SeeAbility was at the wheel of a 55-year-old Morris Minor in Banbury on 7 September to bid farewell to old friends.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Gordon Ilett is making a 1,000 mile tour of SeeAbility locations across southern England to mark the end of his term as chairman of the charity, which supports people with learning disabilities and autism, who may also have sight loss.

Gordon said: “I want to visit as many of the people we support as possible to thank them and the staff teams for making SeeAbility such a great charity.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“In 15 years as a trustee I’ve met people we support who have become so much more confident and independent - in some cases these have been amazing transformations.”

SeeAbility Chairman Gordon Ilett (second right) meets the charity's team in Banbury.

“The organisation has doubled in size in that time and has a significant impact - our special schools eye care programme reaches 3,000 children for example.”

Gordon’s Morris Minor convertible – known as Moggie – was originally bought to help his son learn to drive. “He’s moved on to something newer and faster,” said Gordon. “Now I get to drive Moggie.”

On his tour, he and Moggie have visited SeeAbility homes in Surrey, Kent, Hampshire and the West Country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gordon added: “People may not know that SeeAbility works across southern England, and we have all sorts of opportunities to work, volunteer or fundraise for us. Check out www.seeability.org to find out more.”