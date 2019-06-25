Getting creative at Banbury care home

A care home in Banbury is inviting residents to join in its celebrations for Care Home Open Day this week.

Highmarket House on North Bar Place will be opening the doors to the care home for a free family-friendly event to celebrate Care Home Open Day, a countrywide initiative to create lasting relationships between care homes and their local communities on Friday, June 28, from between 10am and 5pm.

Getting creative during Care Home Open Day

This year’s theme celebrates the role of arts within care, so Highmarket House has organised an art-themed party to celebrate the open day, with entertainment, activities and creative fun for all.

The day will also feature a performance by a ukulele band and try knitting and hand-quilting in special workshops throughout the day.

Marisa Ramos, senior customer relations manager at Highmarket House, said: “Everyone at Highmarket House is so excited to welcome the local community in for Care Home Open Day . The people of Banbury have always been so welcoming to us, it’s great to be able to give something back.

“This year’s theme of ‘Celebrating Arts in Care’ is a wonderful opportunity for us to showcase all the brilliant activities we get up to on a daily basis here at Highmarket House. And we hope that lots of local people will join us on Friday.”

As part of a nationwide competition across Care UK homes, Highmarket House will be developing a work of art in the lead up to the open day, which will be showcased at the event.

For more information on the open day , call 01295 297 652, email Marisa Ramos, senior customer relations manager, on marisa.ramos@careuk.com or visit careuk.com/carehomeopenday.

Highmarket House is a state-of-the-art care home which provides full-time residential, dementia, nursing and short-term respite care.