The farming and rugby communities have come together in a massive fundraising effort to raise money for cancer treatment for a great friend.

A GoFundMe page with a £100,000 target to fund alternative treatment abroad for Tom Page has already raised over £58,000 and a series of fundraising events begins this weekend.

Tom, 30, from Epwell, was diagnosed with testicular cancer in January last year after being kicked in the groin by a cow.

Surgery followed along with successive cycles of chemotherapy. Tom has suffered two episodes of sepsis, making life a real struggle. But the brave rugby player has faced it without complaint.

Tom Page with nephews Archie, 3, and Oscar, 5

Sister Katherine, who along with friend Brad Johnson has established the fundraising bid, said: “Towards the end of June last year we were informed that cancer had developed in the lymph nodes causing a tumour in the abdomen and he had developed multiple liver lesions, so would need another cycle of chemotherapy to reduce the tumour enough to be surgically removed.

“In September, following further chemotherapy we were informed that it had been unsuccessful in shrinking the abdominal tumour.”

Between November and Christmas, Mr Page went through another round of a stronger chemo.

"Again it didn't seem to attack the cancer as we hoped it would,” said Katherine. “After another scan to check the progress of the cancer, he was referred to St Bartholomew’s in London. St Bart’s prescribed stem cell treatment and more chemotherapy.”

Tom Page with baby nephew Oscar

In February St Bart’s harvested stem cells for the next round of treatment. During this cycle Tom again developed sepsis from which he had to recover before chemo could resume.

“He is currently in St Bart’s having chemo,” said Katherine. “I am visiting and many of his friends. We try to make sure someone gets there every day and a cousin who lives in London fills in any gaps.

“Illness isn't something Tom is used to, neither is sitting still, having been bought up on our family tenant farm. Tom truly meets the stereotype of the over-worked, under-paid farmer."

Tom was drawn into the farming industry by his father Basil. The Epwell business also provides a contracting service which is suffering during his absence.

A poster for Shipston Rugby Club's fundraiser for Tom Page's cancer treatment

“This has taken a significant mental toll on Tom going from being an imperative part of the family business to not being able to physically help at all. This being said he still answers the phone to customers and lorry drivers, trying to take some of the strain and maintain some sort of involvement while going through all he’s having to deal with,” said Katherine.

Throughout the journey Tom’s mindset hasn't left the farm. He has been doing all he can to keep the wheels turning, checking in with local farmers and friends - always thinking of others’ well-being over his own.

“Tom’s diagnosis has hit us all especially hard after our mum Mary sadly lost her long battle with cancer in 2017. Never did we think we would have to go through something similar as family after that, but it seems we have been tested yet again,” said Katherine.

“Last month we were devastated to learn that Tom has been given a timeline on his life expectancy. We refuse to accept that this is it for him - it simply cannot be for such a hardworking young man to be given such a short life expectancy.”

Friend Brad has used time off work to research alternative treatments in Mexico, Germany, USA and Switzerland, speaking to oncologists, herbalists, naturalists and dieticians and gathering as much information as possible.

“We have strong reason to believe these alternative treatments will stunt and kill the cancer that's killing Tom,” he said. “These other options seem to have real results for real people. We cannot do any of this without outside help as we have exhausted all funds and resources.”

All research will be documented on a web page as a resource for others searching for alternative treatments. And video updates on Tom’s progress and the research will be broadcast on Facebook.

An article has gone into the farmers’ magazine Farmers’ Weekly and the first charity events begin this weekend.

Tom is a member of Shipston Rugby Club – having played there from minis to the 1st Team. The club is holding a charity match with an auction on Friday (April 25). Everyone is invited to turn up. There will be two matches; kick-off at 6.30pm and 8pm, with mid-way entertainment, an auction, barbecue and live music.

The Gate Hangs High pub, Hook Norton, has organised a charity tractor run on Sunday (April 27). The event begins at 11am. A route is being confirmed and there will be vehicles in front and behind with collection buckets. There will be an auction and raffle at the pub.

On Friday, May 16, there will be a live music event at Brailes Village Hall. Shottery rugby club player Alexander Wood – now proprietor of event management company Eventbell – presents the smooth, lounge-pop sound of The Associates Band. There will be a licensed bar. It will be a seated event and tickets at £8 each are available from Eventbell.co.uk. All proceeds from sales and bar will go towards the Tom Page GoFundMe fund.

Nearly 1,000 people have made donations to the fund, ranging from £5 – £1,000.

Katherine said: “We are totally overwhelmed by all the support in such a should period of time. “Any money left over will be going support alternative treatments to help others like Thomas and their families.

“Depending on the support we get we may use the money to start a charity to educate and help people with alternative treatments. Thank you all so very much for your continued support.”

Tom’s GoFundMe page can be found here.