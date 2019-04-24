Former Warriner student takes on marathon in memory of gran

A former swimming ace for the Bloxham secondary school will don her running shoes and take part in her first ever marathon in London this weekend.

Naomi Spencer has decided to take on the London Marathon in memory of her granny Sylvia, who passed away this February, aged 93, after a five year battle with Alzheimer's.

Naomi will be raising money for Dementia Revolution, a year-long campaign between Alzheimer’s Research UK and the Alzheimer’s Society and it is aiming to power ground-breaking research, raise vital funds and so lead a charge towards a cure for this devastating disease.

Dementia Revolution is also the Official London Marathon Charity of the Year 2019 and Naomi hope to raise £2,000 for the charity.

Naomi, who is currently studying physiotherapy at Coventry University, said: "As a student physio I have seen the prevalence of dementia and so the impact that it has on many families.

"Although my Granny was not able to be cured, hopefully by taking on this challenge and by raising funds, I will be able to contribute to the efforts to find a cure and so help other families in this situation."

One in three of us will be affected in some way by dementia. Nearly a million people are currently living with it in the UK alone.

To sponsor Naomi or to read more about her London Marathon challenge visit her Virgin Money Giving page.