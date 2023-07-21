Former Arsenal and England hero Martin Keown opens new wellbeing centre in Banbury

The new Keystone Banbury Hub, located in Castle Quay Shopping Centre, is designed to enable adults with mental health difficulties to thrive among friends, family, and their community.
It will be home to a Primary Care Mental Health Team and include professionals from health and social care, including mental health professionals from the NHS, the third sector, and people who have experienced mental health challenges themselves.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Banbury hub has been developed alongside mental health service users in Banbury who asked for more specialist care available at the local level and improved communication between GPs and mental health services.
Alongside Martin Keown, guests at the opening event included MP Victoria Prentis, Banbury mayor Fiaz Ahmed, Vice-Chairman of Cherwell District Councillor Dr Chukwudi Okeke, Imam Shouaib Ahmed, and assistant curate Sarah Cotterill.
The star footballer and TV pundit officially pulled back the curtain on the new centre and spoke about the importance of opening these hubs in the community.
He said: "We’ve got to be honest with ourselves; right now people have various issues; just a word here and there can help people. You can go here, it's aligned with your GP; it is an NHS initiative, it's less formal. I think this will bring a lot of people through the doors.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"In football, mental health is something we train for. We have psychologists now that look at key things in your game and your make-up. I think local people should come in and make that first step."
Cllr Phil Chapman, Cherwell District Council’s portfolio holder for healthy and safe communities, said: "This new keystone hub is a great addition to Castle Quay and Banbury town centre.
"Mental health is a key component of people’s wellbeing, and thankfully, the recognition that it is okay to seek help when it’s necessary is becoming increasingly widespread. Access to this support in a central and convenient location can only be a good thing for the wellbeing of our residents and communities."
The hub will be open Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm by appointment and open for public call-ins between 10am to 2pm. Contact 01865 904872 or [email protected] to make an appointment.