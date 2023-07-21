Former Arsenal and England hero Martin Keown opens new wellbeing centre in Banbury

The former Arsenal and England star footballer was in Banbury yesterday (July 20) to open a new mental health and wellbeing hub.

The new Keystone Banbury Hub, located in Castle Quay Shopping Centre, is designed to enable adults with mental health difficulties to thrive among friends, family, and their community.

It will be home to a Primary Care Mental Health Team and include professionals from health and social care, including mental health professionals from the NHS, the third sector, and people who have experienced mental health challenges themselves.

The Banbury hub has been developed alongside mental health service users in Banbury who asked for more specialist care available at the local level and improved communication between GPs and mental health services.

Chair of the Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust, David Walker, joined Martin Keown at the gala event.

Alongside Martin Keown, guests at the opening event included MP Victoria Prentis, Banbury mayor Fiaz Ahmed, Vice-Chairman of Cherwell District Councillor Dr Chukwudi Okeke, Imam Shouaib Ahmed, and assistant curate Sarah Cotterill.

The star footballer and TV pundit officially pulled back the curtain on the new centre and spoke about the importance of opening these hubs in the community.

He said: "We’ve got to be honest with ourselves; right now people have various issues; just a word here and there can help people. You can go here, it's aligned with your GP; it is an NHS initiative, it's less formal. I think this will bring a lot of people through the doors.

"In football, mental health is something we train for. We have psychologists now that look at key things in your game and your make-up. I think local people should come in and make that first step."

From left to right, Martin Keown, Cllr Dr Chukwudi Okeke, Debbie Walton, Katrina Anderson, Banbury mayor Fiaz Ahmed, William Keown.

Cllr Phil Chapman, Cherwell District Council’s portfolio holder for healthy and safe communities, said: "This new keystone hub is a great addition to Castle Quay and Banbury town centre.

"Mental health is a key component of people’s wellbeing, and thankfully, the recognition that it is okay to seek help when it’s necessary is becoming increasingly widespread. Access to this support in a central and convenient location can only be a good thing for the wellbeing of our residents and communities."