Banbury-based Concept Events is holding a golf day in June in support of Dementia Active.

The second annual charity golf day will see the Oxford United FC Legends team return to Feldon Valley Golf Club captained by club legend, Peter Rhoades-Brown.

Dementia Active is a Banbury-based charity, that supports the unmet needs of people who have dementia and the needs of their families and carers.

The event will take place on Friday the 14th of June and tees off at 9am.

Sponsorship opportunities for the event are available from £50 and the charity is also encouraging businesses or groups of friends to enter teams.

Gail Seward, fundraising manager of Dementia Active, said: “We would like to thank Concept Events for collaborating with us to organise this event, which will help spread awareness of our cause and what we do to help people living with dementia and their families and carers locally.”

The charity offers daily four-hour sessions for people living with dementia, which include fun activities consisting of arts and crafts, singing, gentle exercise, and a hot lunch, which in turn gives precious respite time to their family members and carers.

“Sadly, so many people are now living with dementia. It can have a devastating effect, not only on them but on their loved ones too,” said Gail. “Caring for someone with dementia is a full-time job. We are dedicated to supporting our members and their families and caregivers on this journey.”

Studies show that there are more than 900,000 people living with dementia in the UK today. A huge proportion of these people are being cared for at home by their loved ones, with little or no support.

Kevin Baker, director of Concept Events, said: “It is brilliant to see local sporting legends come together to raise awareness for an important cause. We’re looking forward to sharing a great day together with our special guests feature, the participants, and the charity.”

Concept events deliver high-quality entertainment and are renowned for hosting iconic sporting legends in Oxfordshire with their popular ‘Evening with’ shows. Its line-ups have included Ricky Hatton, Paul Gascoigne, Paul Merson, Kevin Keegan Frank Bruno, Carl Fogarty, and many more.

The Golf day is supported by local businesses, including loft storage company Amazing Lofts and PR agency Fortitude Communications.

Entries cost £280 per team and will include a bacon roll, a tea/coffee, and a two-course lunch for all participants.