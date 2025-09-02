Foot problems? 'You won't be seen' says Banbury podiatry service amid staffing crisis

Patients with foot problems in the Banbury area are having to suffer as podiatry services experience severe staff shortages.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Podiatrists treat people needing treatment for bunions, corns, calluses, ingrown toenails, plantar fasciitis and diabetic foot problems, as well as foot and ankle injuries and gait and posture issues.

They will also provide routine care and assessments for nail surgery, wound care and specialist care for complex conditions like diabetes, high-risk foot ulcers and sports injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Banbury woman who is diabetic said she had been told she would not get an appointment for nail care because of staff shortages.

A shortage of trained podiatrists is causing those needing foot care to have to wait for appointments

She said: “Last year I had sepsis and I am diabetic. I went to Orchard Health Centre because... I have two toenails that I cannot cut myself. "The appointments manager of the chiropody department at the clinic said the service is in crisis because they are short staffed - podiatrists used to come from Birmingham. She said unless you have holes in your feet, you won’t get an appointment because of the staffing shortage."

Oxford Health Trust advised the patient to approach them directly so they could investigate.

A spokesman said: “It is important to draw a distinction between ‘chiropody’ needs for the general public and the service we provide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our service is commissioned to deliver podiatry services to patients who are ‘at risk’ of developing foot ulceration or who have already developed ulceration. We prioritise our staff to dealing with patients with active ulceration that require weekly treatment and monitoring.

“Unfortunately patients who are at lower risk do experience longer waits. We are doing all we can to mitigate this including recruiting qualified podiatrists, offering apprenticeships and developing other professional roles. We offer appointments across the county as some areas have more capacity than others.

“In common with all similar services, we have been affected by a national shortage of qualified podiatrists across the UK.

"We would ask that you encourage the patient to make contact with the Trust directly where we can investigate their individual circumstances further.

"All our patients can contact PALS (Patient Advice and Liaison Service) directly to discuss or highlight to us any issues they may have with our services.”