Farmers will take to the fields and roads in a tractor run to raise funds for Banbury's hospice

Farmers from the Bicester and Banbury areas are joining forces through the fields and roads of north Oxfordshire on a tractor run in aid of hospice care.

The Peter Godwin Tractor Run is held on Sunday, July 13 to raise much needed funds for Katharine House Hospice.

The event was last held in 2023 in aid of the farmer’s charity RABI which works to uplift and support farming people through practical, financial and emotional assistance. Forty tractors took part and over £1,000 was raised. Organisers hope they will beat that total this year.

This year the procession will leave Willowbank Farm, Fewcott near Bicester (OX27 7NZ) at 10am. Half route will take the tractors through open countryside, with land owners’ permission. The remainder will be by road through Croughton, Hinton-in-the-Hedges, Charlton, King's Sutton, Somerton and finally Fritwell before heading back to the farm where a barbecue lunch will be held.

Entry is £20 and sponsorship will be welcomed. To register call 07717 845813.