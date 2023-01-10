Family in village near Banbury raise thousands of pounds for 'guardian angel' charity

Jo and Sue Carroll. Sue received excellent palliative care from the Shipston Home Nursing charity last year.

Jo Carroll has raised more than £7,500 alongside her family and friends for the charity after it provided excellent palliative care for Jo’s mother Sue last year.

Jo, who runs Winchcombe Farm in Upper Tysoe with husband Steve Taylor, said: "It’s like Shipston Home Nursing wrapped a blanket around our family in the very darkest of days.

"We were in complete shock. It’s difficult to recall the feeling of utter devastation and the helplessness of not knowing what to do and where to go for help. We all knew what the final outcome was going to be but had no idea of how we would survive the journey."

Sue Carroll's family described the Shipston Home Nursing charity as a guardian angel in their time of need.

Jo’s mother, Sue, was a very active and healthy 78-year-old until she fell ill in April last year, eventually being diagnosed with brain, bowel, liver, and lung cancers. She was sent home from Warwick Hospital with the news that she had only days left of her life.

The blow of Jo’s mother falling ill with multiple cancers came in the same month the family was grieving the loss of Steve’s 86-year-old mother, Liz, following her 12-month battle with lung cancer.

Alongside the grief the family was suffering, they were also being forced to spend most of the year living in temporary accommodation after a fire ravaged their home at the beginning of the year, with Steve collapsing and suffering a cardiac arrest while trying to contain the fire.

The family, which described the year as their ‘annus horribilis’, finally moved back home in September, a few months after Steve underwent a triple heart bypass.

Sue Carroll playing with her grandsons prior to falling ill last year.

Jo was advised by a friend that Shipston Home Nursing could provide help for her mother in the family’s time of need.

Jo said: "The nurses and carers team became our ‘guardian angels,’ helping us every step of the way, and I sincerely believe that we wouldn’t have survived this period without them.

"As expected, mum deteriorated very quickly and our biggest problem became night times. She was very restless, couldn’t sleep and became very confused as the brain cancer and seizures got worse.

"She couldn’t be left alone. Medication failed to help, and we very quickly discovered that even with three of us dad, my sister, and myself providing 24-hour care was almost impossible.

"It was peak season running the holiday lodges so it was impossible just to stop working. I also have young children, one of whom is severely autistic, so already have extensive carer responsibilities.

"We tried almost 20 care agencies trying to find a waking carer, but to no avail. Shipston Home Nursing stepped in to help us, providing a carer from 10pm to 7am every night they were able.

"This made the most enormous difference to us, the world is a much better place when you can have a good night’s sleep and at least you feel like you can cope with whatever the next day will throw at you, when you’ve had some rest."

The Carroll family has set themselves a fundraising target of £10,000 to show their immense gratitude to Shipston Home Nursing, and even Sue’s grandson Bob recently raised £235 by charging people to sign his plaster cast after breaking his ankle.

Bob said: "I’m really pleased that I’ve raised such a lot of money for the people that helped my nanny. My mum and dad are very proud of me and I’ve been very brave, because it hurt a lot."

Shipston Home Nursing, which celebrated its 25 year anniversary last year, provides day and night care for patients free of charge to the user and funded by charity donations.

Jo said: "They are amazing people, for all that they do and the difference that they make. Their person-centred approach ensures a seamless service but it’s not just about the care, it’s the people working for Shipston Home Nursing who are pouring their hearts and souls into their job.

"Shipston Home Nursing walk alongside many families dealing with terminally ill and can only do that with the continued support of the local community and businesses.

"A good deed brightens a dark world and we can’t pay back kindness, but we can pass it on. We pledge to do all that we can to help Shipston Home Nursing continue their invaluable work for local families like ours, who make a difference that is immeasurable in words. For that, we shall be forever grateful".

Kate Bamford, spokesperson for Shipston Home Nursing, said: "We are enormously grateful to Sue’s family for sharing their story. In doing so, they help us raise awareness of Shipston Home Nursing.

"We offer free home nursing to people with life-limiting illnesses in Shipston, Wellesbourne, Kineton and surrounding villages, and it’s so important for us to let those who need us know that we are here.

"Our thanks go to Jo, Steve and the rest of the family for their kind words and their ongoing support. And, of course, to Bob, one of Shipston Home Nursing’s youngest fundraisers!"

The charity's mission is based on delivering quality care with compassion and clinical excellence, and it aims to provide high-quality, specialist care to people who are approaching the end of their lives.

