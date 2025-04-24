Expert reveals top tips for combating eye issues ahead of allergy awareness week

Top tips for combating eye issues

Optical Express reveals how to treat eye allergies as pollen levels set to be ‘worse than ever’

With the latest reports suggesting climate change is supercharging pollen levels, many of us are already facing the irritating symptoms caused by seasonal allergies.

This can trigger a range of irritating eye related symptoms, such as inflammation, itchiness, and persistent watering – which may lead to further complications such as disrupted tear film, blurred vision and long-term discomfort.

The news comes ahead of Allergy Awareness Week (21st – 28th), with expert Dr Stephen Hannan, Clinical Services Director at Optical Express, taking the opportunity to share top tips to help alleviate the discomfort caused by eye allergies.

Dr Hannan said: “Allergic reactions are a natural defence mechanism of our immune system when it encounters a substance it perceives as a threat. This could be anything from pollen to pet hair or certain foods.

“These reactions can trigger a range of symptoms, particularly in the eyes, such as redness, itching and swelling, which can subsequently disrupt the tear film and impact vision.

“While these issues can be a huge inconvenience to daily life, the positive news is that symptoms can be managed effectively. Antihistamine medications for example are available by prescription, or over the counter following an interaction with a pharmacist at your local pharmacy.

“Combined with simple lifestyle adjustments and preventative measures, you will be able to manage allergy symptoms such as those caused by hay fever a little easier.”

DR. STEPHEN HANNAN’S TOP TIPS:

Eye Drops

One of the first lines of defence against eye irritation is to use eye drops. There are different types and strengths that can relieve dryness and reduce itching in the area. Speak to an Optometrist to get advice on the best eye drops for you and your symptoms.

Take Antihistamines

Other medical treatments include taking antihistamines. Histamines are a part of the body’s defence system and are released when it’s faced with an allergy, such as pollen, in the body. Antihistamines can help to control these symptoms; however, they can also cause your eyes to become dry so you may need to take eye drops alongside them.

Remove Contact Lenses

As much as we’d assume our contact lenses form a protective layer over the eyes, they can actually heighten symptoms of hay fever, especially in high pollen count periods. When experiencing symptoms, we advise taking your contact lenses out, as pollen and dust can get trapped, which can cause increased irritation to the eyes.

Wear Wraparound Sunglasses

As we remove our contact lenses and replace them with glasses, you can go one step further by replacing normal glasses with wraparound sunglasses to reduce exposure to pollen entering the eye area. We recommend making an informed decision when choosing the right pair of sunglasses, while always opting for a pair that offers UV 400 protection, as this can eliminate 97-100 per cent of UV rays.

At Home Remedies

There are other mini tips and tricks we can implement into day-to-day life which can have a considerable impact on managing symptoms. Use cold compresses around the eye area rather than rubbing and itching, wash your hair more regularly, try and use anti-allergy pillows and pillowcases where possible.

For more advice on eye protection or to book an eye test, visit: https://www.opticalexpress.co.uk/book-an-eye-test.