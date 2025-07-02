Ear, nose and throat expert warns worst of Oxfordshire's hay fever season could be around the corner

Hay fever sufferers must not be complacent in treating symptoms this summer amid an outburst of weed pollen in the coming weeks, an award-winning consultant has warned.

Mr Ali Qureishi from Welbeck Health Partners specialises in ear, nose and throat health.

He said despite an unusually dry spring and early summer, some people’s worst sneezing, coughing and blocked nose symptoms are still yet to materialise.

Sufferers are being advised to take one-a-day antihistamine tablets or topical nasal steroid sprays to reduce the effects of pollen.

Summer in Oxfordshire.

It comes as the UK prepares to enter the final phase of the hayfever season where weed pollen is released into the air from common plants such as ragweed, dock weed and mugwort.

Mr Qureishi explained different types of pollen are released into the atmosphere through spring and summer – meaning people who haven’t suffered from hay fever symptoms this year should still take action.

“Our hay fever season typically starts in late March, and ends in September,” said Mr Qureishi.

“Within that period, our exposure to tree, grass and weed pollen can vary based on the month and other factors such as temperature, rainfall and wind conditions.

Mr Ali Qureishi.

“It’s been an exceptionally dry spring, so our advice to anyone who suffers from hay fever is to keep taking your one-a-day antihistamine tablets or topical nasal steroid spray because the worst symptoms could still be yet to come.”

Keeping windows closed during high pollen count days, drying clothes inside, wearing sunglasses while outside and regularly washing your hands are simple ways people can reduce their exposure to weed pollen this summer.

Mr Qureishi also advised those who have suffered this year to establish a habit where they take one-a-day antihistamine tablets all year round.

“This will reduce hay fever symptoms in the long run,” said Mr Qureishi. “If you’ve been struggling with sneezing, coughing, watery eyes and a blocked nose since April, you need to build your immunity to pollen particles.

“That starts by taking one-a-day tablets and not stopping – even in the winter. If you begin treating hay fever symptoms when the season starts, you’re fighting a losing battle.”

Mr Qureishi was confirmed earlier this year as one of the medical professionals to partner with Welbeck Health Partners ahead of the launch of its Oxford clinic next year.

The centre will be home to a specialist ear, nose and throat clinic which will deliver non-intrusive surgical treatments to those suffering from regular blocked noses and other ENT conditions including turbinate reduction surgery and sinus surgery.

He added: “Welbeck Oxford can revolutionise the quality of private healthcare people receive outside of London.

“It will set the standard for exceptional care by delivering a centre of excellence which operates using the very latest technology and practices to prioritise patient health and quality of service.”

Further information about Welbeck Health Partners’ Oxford centre is available online via www.onewelbeck.com/news/welbeck-oxford/.