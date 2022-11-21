Doctor known to millions after appearing on Love Island speaks to Banbury pupils about dealing with anxiety

Dr Alex George chatted via a video link to youngsters at Wykham Park Academy about his school days and how he coped with his anxiety.

As part of his new book tour, Dr Alex George chatted via a video link to youngsters at Wykham Park Academy about his school days and how he coped with his problems.

“I was a worrier when I was at school, I worried about what my teachers thought and my grades and I have spoken to lots of children and worrying is much more common than you think," said the A&E doctor, who is also the UK’s Youth Mental Health Ambassador.

“It’s useful to care about people but it’s not helpful to spend all night worrying about things.

“When you’re calm you make better decisions and you’re happier. Looking back, I wish I had worried less. Enjoy life and worry less.

"If you wake up each day and do your best and care about the people around you, you are doing enough.

“You learn more from your failures than you do your successes. Don’t be afraid to try because of failure. Pick yourself up and go again.

“Always challenge yourself and when you’re worried, write down what you’re worried about and ask yourself, how bad is that actually? Is it actually that bad?”

Year 7 students at Wykham Park said the talk was beneficial. Adlena said: “His talk was inspirational. He gave good advice on things that affect children at school. Things like how to cope with bullying.”