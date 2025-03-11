The highly valued Dementia Active service has launched an appeal for funds as it expands from Banbury to Chipping Norton.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This wonderful service has been an enormous asset to many living with dementia and their families. It success in Banbury has led to the establishment of a new centre in Chipping Norton.

However it needs to install a lift to allow access to all its activities there and an appeal for £20,000 has been launched.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founder Andy Gill said: “Dementia is an illness which can isolate people from former friends. The value of spending time with others who can share this sense of isolation cannot be overestimated.

"We aim to create a sense of community where no one need feel apologetic or uncomfortable about not being able to do those things which in the past would have been straightforward. Conversation is encouraged, socially – particularly when people arrive and over lunch - but also in more structured reminiscence sessions.

“We organise group activities which are opportunities to be playful. The benefits overall are raised energy levels and improved cognition.”

Dementia Active offers a wide range of activities including topical discussions, gentle exercise, dancing, arts and crafts and every few weeks - a professional entertainer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A three-course lunch is provided as well as refreshments throughout the sessions. Groups are small and have a high staff-to-members ratio.

Andy Gill, founder of Dementia Active, which is opening a new centre in Chipping Norton

The centre is also able to offer, in some cases, local transport to and from sessions for those who have no alternative travel arrangements.

To hear more about Dementia Active watch the YouTube video on this article. To donate to the fund see here.