Cyclist will ride from Banbury to Marseille to raise money for mental health charity

“They are a fantastic organisation and the work they do helping people with mental health difficulties is brilliant. I’ve had support from them in the past so I’m keen to give something back to them in whatever way I can.”

Joby Mullens has completed numerous charity rides across the country and continent – including Lands End to John O’Groats, Banbury to Holland and Banbury to Florence – and now he plans to complete his latest challenge in less than two weeks.

The 45-year-old, who is a former Banbury Guardian reporter and now a keen cyclist with the Banbury Star Cycling Club, decided upon taking up this latest challenge after the prospect of cycling the length of France caught his imagination.

Setting off on Saturday September 10, Joby will be stopping off in Reims, Dijon, Macon, Lyon, Valence and Avignon, before culminating the journey in Marseille on Thursday September 22.

Joby hopes to raise £500 for the mental health charity MIND, a charity to which he feels particularly close.

