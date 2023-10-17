Councillors to lean on 'soft power' in fight for Shipston hospital beds

Ellen Badger Hospital closed its doors in January 2022 in order to demolish and rebuild parts that were deemed beyond repair.

District councillors have vowed to help push for a change of heart over the controversial decision not to reinstate inpatient beds in Shipston-on-Stour.

Ellen Badger Hospital closed its doors in January 2022 in order to demolish and rebuild parts that were deemed beyond repair.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Community beds for patients needing onward recovery, rehabilitation or who are getting ready for discharge were part of the initial rebuild plans.

However, while the South Warwickshire Community Hospital Review recommends an increase in beds for the region overall – 41 instead of the 35 that were in place at the start of the review, including those in Shipston – it is proposed that they are accommodated in Warwick and Stratford only.

Part of the justification offered by South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust (SWFT) is that a wider range of services can be offered to such patients and that the more central locations will benefit a greater number of people across the region.

Those arguments have not dampened the anger of Shipston residents, though, with hundreds taking to the streets on a rain-soaked Saturday in August to protest.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stratford-on-Avon District Council this week discussed a motion in which it was proposed to ask for a public consultation and to oppose the plans.

In July, the Coventry & Warwickshire Integrated Care Board (ICB), the body that will make the final decision, decided that a consultation should take place and members of the district’s cabinet have promised to reflect the feelings of the Shipston community when submitting the council’s response.

The district council does not have the power to change anything but will be a consultee and can liaise with Warwickshire County Council’s Adult Social Care and Health Overview & Scrutiny Committee, the body that runs the rule over ICB’s decisions and makes recommendations.

Councillor Liz Coles (Lib Dem, Stratford Hathaway), the district’s portfolio holder for housing and customer services, hopes decision makers can be "persuaded to change their mind” but added: “I do, however, bear in mind, and I ask you to remember, that services involved are deeply pressed for funding.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“They are having funding reduced by the government and we must be mindful of that while hopefully presenting them with the economic case they need to continue this service.”

Progressing the motion was discussed for more than 20 minutes with councillors unanimously backing recommendations to feed into the consultation and to consider advocating a request for the decision to be referred to government if the council remains dissatisfied – the ICB’s decision, initially expected in July, is not expected for six months or more due to the consultation taking place.

Deputy leader Councillor Nigel Rock (Lib Dem, Bishops Itchington, Fenny Compton & Napton) stated his faith that the voices of residents would be heard under the Gunning principles – a legal precedent that defines a consultation can only be seen as legitimate if the decision has not already been made, enough information exists for the matter to be reasonably considered and there is enough time to consult properly.

“I think there is a unanimity of opinion that we want to try to do something about this but we are not in control of it,” he said.

“We have very limited influence. What we are talking about is a consultation that is going to be received by the authorities within the health service.

“I assume that the Gunning principles will apply. If hundreds of people have walked in the rain, I presume they will feed into that consultation and when we put in a response, which I suspect will say that they need to do something positive about it, that they will listen to what is said, that they will not ignore it.