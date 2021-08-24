Young people aged 16 - 17-years-old are invited to a walk-in Covid vaccination clinic at Banbury United

16 - 17-year-olds are being urged to get a vaccination against Covid-19

Banbury's walk-in clinic is at Banbury Utd, Station Approach, Banbury between 10am - 6pm on Sunday, August 29. Other Oxfordshire clinics are in Witney and Abingdon.

The clinics have been set up in a drive by Oxfordshire health bosses to increase vaccine uptake among this age group. No appointment or ID is needed to get a Pfizer vaccine dose, although you may be asked for proof of age.

Details of more clinics will be confirmed this week. Please check here https://www.oxfordshireccg.nhs.uk/your-health/walk-in-vaccine-clinics.htm

Tehmeena Ajmal, Covid Operations Director, at Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust, said: “The COVID vaccine is safe and effective, and offers the best possible protection for you, your family and your friends against coronavirus. I would urge all young people aged 16 and 17 who are yet to receive their jab to drop into a walk-in clinic and get vaccinated.”

Current JCVI advice recommends that 16 and 17-year-olds receive one vaccination.

If the young person is registered with a GP practice they may also be contacted by the practice to offer them an appointment at a local site. There is no need to call the GP practice about vaccinations.

Young people aged 16 and 17 can use the NHS’s online postcode tool to find their nearest walk-in centre.

Those who will turn 18 within the next three months and anyone aged 18 and over, can book their first and second dose of the vaccine through the national booking service.

Jabs are being offered to at a range of local vaccination sites across Oxfordshire, as well as in pharmacies or at the Kassam stadium in Oxford.

Go online to the national booking service or call 119 to make an appointment.