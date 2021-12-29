UPDATED - 'Absolutely wild' says Banburyshire doctor as PCR test supplies run out - testing kits 'delivery capacity' is being increased, says Government

Dr Rachel Clarke who said she was 'absolutely wild' at the lack of PCR tests

Earlier today, Oxford doctor Dr Rachel Clarke, a palliative care specialist at the Oxford University Hospitals Trust and Katharine House Hospice tweeted her frustration at the lack of tests in spite of billions being spent on the Coronavirus emergency. Dr Clarke has worked at the Horton General Hospital during the pandemic.

This afternoon the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) responded to the Banbury Guardian's request for information about why test kits have run out.

They replied shortly after 5pm to say lateral flow tests are on their way from distribution. And they suggest PCR test capacity is being doubled but do not specifically explain why test centres have run out or when their stocks will be replenished.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Rachel Clarke's tweets today (Wednesday)

It was understood there were no walk-in PCR tests available to book anywhere in England or Northern Ireland today. In addition the NHS website also said no home tests were available for the general public or for essential workers. Lateral flow tests have been extremely difficult to find and families have asked for spares on social media over Christmas time.

On Monday, the UKHSA said the problem was due to 'high demand' and the problem only lasted for a few hours before people could book appointments again. But today the situation has deteriorated.

This afternoon a spokesman said: "The UK’s testing programme is the biggest in Europe with almost 400 million tests carried out since the start of the pandemic.

“We are delivering record numbers of lateral flow tests to pharmacies across the country, with almost 8 million test kits being made available to pharmacies between today and New Year’s Eve.

"We have made 100,000 more PCR booking slots available per day since mid-December and we are continuing to rapidly expand capacity – with over half a million tests carried out on 23 December alone and delivery capacity doubled to 900,000 PCR and LFD test kits a day.

“If you have not been able to get the test you need from gov.uk, please keep checking every few hours as more PCR and LFD tests become available every day.”

Dr Clarke tweeted: "Absolutely wild to think that even after throwing £38 billion at privately outsourced Test & Trace, there are currently no PCR tests available anywhere in the country for the public - either walk in or postal.