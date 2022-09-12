Over 65s in the Banburyshire areas may book Covid boosters from this week

Autumn Covid boosters are now available to over 65s

The NHS COVID vaccine service is also offering appointments to carers and pregnant women across Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire West, with bookings available online or over the phone by calling 119.

People aged 75 and over, the severely immunosuppressed and frontline health and care workers have been able to book their latest booster dose since last Wednesday – with appointments starting from today.

As with previous campaigns, those most at risk will be called forward first, with people able to book in online or through 119 as long as it has been three months since their last dose.

NHS director of vaccinations and screening Steve Russell said: “There is no room for complacency in keeping COVID-19 on the back foot and this autumn booster will help protect those most at risk.”

Those eligible for an autumn booster over the comings weeks, include over 50s, those with a weakened immune system and housebound people and pregnant women, in line with guidance set out by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

Those with weakened immune systems are already able to self-declare and attend walk-ins to make getting the extra protection as easy as possible. Health and care workers can also book through national booking services.