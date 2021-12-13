NHS says GPs in Banbury will take the lead on Boris's emergency booster jab campaign - but no detail is available

The Banbury Guardian contacted Oxfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group to ask where local people can get boosters, following the over-subscribed pop-up clinic in a car park on Bretch Hill yesterday (Sunday).

We asked why Banbury did not have a dedicated vaccination clinic; where residents who cannot travel to Oxford, Stoneleigh, Rugby or Daventry might go for their boosters, whether clinics in Banbury will be organised to allow full access to boosters and how many booster doses a second, planned pop-up billed for December 20 would offer.

The CCG sent a statement saying: "The NHS would like to thank the local people in Banbury for the community spirit they displayed when the Health on Move vaccination van visited the town to deliver the booster vaccination for eligible people on Sunday, December 12.

Numerous people turned up to the pop-up booster facility in Edmunds Road, Banbury on Sunday and 150 received their jab

"The event was publicised effectively in advance via social media and there was good local turnout which led to 150 doses of the vaccine being delivered at the site in Edmunds Road. We are grateful to people for showing patience while waiting for the late arrival of the van and to receive their booster vaccine.

“Following the Prime Minister's announcement on December 12 about the booster programme we are working on expanding local capacity via our GP led local vaccination services and will be updating the public via our website and other channels, such as social media, as this is confirmed.

“From Wednesday, December 15 the booster vaccination programme is opening up to all adults aged 18 and over. The aim is to offer every adult the chance to book a covid-19 booster vaccine by the end of the year to help protect against the Omicron variant.

"Many of our vaccination clinics run bookings through the National Booking Service. New appointments will be added regularly so please keep checking if there is nothing available when you first look. Alternatively, patients will be contacted by their GP practices offering them an appointment for their booster vaccine.”

The early birds who queued up for their booster jab in Banbury on Sunday