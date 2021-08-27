Covid cases rise a 'whopping' 227 per cent in 17 - 18- year-olds; Banbury young people reminded they may have a jab

Covid-19 jabs are available to 17 - 18 year olds as coronavirus cases in this age group soar

The rise in cases – with 396 cases recorded in people at these two ages – has contributed to a week on week rise of 32 per cent in cases overall in the county.

However Cherwell is at the bottom of the table, with 299.7 cases per 100,000 of the population against Vale of White Horse (326.5), Oxford's 345, South Oxfordshire's 351.3 and West Oxfordshire's 380.5 cases per 100,000 of the population.

Ansaf Azhar, Oxfordshire County Council’s Director of Public Health said: “Cases are now on a very substantial upward trend again in the county and the need for people to be cautious in their daily behaviour and get vaccinated remains very important.

“Notably, there’s been an exceptional increase in cases among those aged 17 and 18 over the course of just one week. We know that many young people are keen to come forward and get the vaccine as soon as possible. We urge you to look out for grab-a-jab clinics and for communication from your GP or to book through the National Booking System if you are eligible.

“While we know that most young people are less likely to suffer badly from COVID –there always remains a chance - we do know that young people can still pass it onto those in older age groups, and those at a higher risk of complications.

“Therefore, as we look towards the return of schools, colleges and universities in September, now is the perfect time to come forward and get protected against COVID and don’t forget to keep up with regular testing.”

There are plenty of options for local people to get tested to ensure that they are not carrying the virus with the possibility of passing it on to others.

If you have COVID-19 symptoms and wish to get tested there are several PCR facilities available. In Banbury a unit will open soon in Castle Quay but an alternative mobile unit is available most days at Bodicote House.

