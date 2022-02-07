Chipping Norton businesses are offered free online training courses to help them remain Covid resilient as restrictions ease
Businesses in Chipping Norton and the west Oxfordshire district are being invited to sign up for free online training courses to help them remain Covid resilient as restrictions ease.
With the main theme of ‘regulation free is not risk free’, the interactive online course by West Oxon District Council (WODC) will help businesses determine which Covid measures they may need to retain or adopt, as well as advice on how to identify the most effective time to implement or reduce certain measures.
Suzi Coul, Cabinet Member for Finance said, “ We want to continue to support our local businesses as much as we can. This is why we have the new COVID Business Course Grant for existing businesses in West Oxfordshire. Our local businesses have shown resilience through the pandemic and these courses are designed to provide guidance and advice to help them grow for the future.
“If the last two years has taught us anything it is the importance of being creative, adaptable and flexible. This course presents an opportunity for businesses to share with fellow business owners, their experiences with coping and surviving; as well as best practises going forward.”
Ruth Levett, Service Leader of the Covid Secure Team said, “The impact of the pandemic unfolds daily and we’re living with the reality that Covid is still very present amongst us. Businesses will benefit from the topics covered in this course like managing the risk Covid presents to businesses, and understanding the impact of the pandemic on businesses. We will also be giving certificates of attendance to participants.”
The courses take place online beginning on Monday 7 February at 2pm for two hours and every Monday and Friday until 4 March. Interested persons can register online and find out more https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/260592839197. Alternatively, register by emailing [email protected] providing participant’s name, email address and the date of the course that you are interested in.