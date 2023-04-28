News you can trust since 1838
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Dog walker found dead in home after altercation in park
35 minutes ago GMB union vote to accept government’s pay offer
1 hour ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning to mobile phone users
2 hours ago Great Ormond Street Hospital declares ‘incident’ amid nurses’ strike
3 hours ago Young drivers could be banned from giving friends a lift
4 hours ago Members of Unite have rejected the Government’s pay offer

Brackley Methodist Church reopens as Covid vaccination clinic for spring booster campaign

The Brackley Methodist Church has reopened as a Covid vaccination clinic to help support the local community during the spring booster campaign.

By Jack Ingham
Published 28th Apr 2023, 12:01 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 12:16 BST

The church first opened as a vaccination clinic in December 2021, with around 30 volunteers from churches in the Bicester, Buckingham, and Brackley areas supporting vaccinators from a local pharmacy.

The team at the church has now expanded to include volunteers from the GoodSAM Royal Voluntary Service network and is a trained and committed group offering warm and friendly conversation to patients.

Revd Sara Cliff, Pioneer Methodist Minister of Brackley, Silverstone, and Towcester Methodist Churches, said: "From the first day the centre opened, our mission was to show God’s love by welcoming visitors and providing reassurance and a warm welcome."

Most Popular
The Brackley Methodist Church has reopened as a Covid vaccination clinic to support the spring booster campaign.The Brackley Methodist Church has reopened as a Covid vaccination clinic to support the spring booster campaign.
The Brackley Methodist Church has reopened as a Covid vaccination clinic to support the spring booster campaign.

The church will be open every Friday for booked appointments and walk-ins to help with the spring 2023 booster campaign until the end of June, before re-launching in September for the autumn campaign.

Related topics:BrackleyBuckingham