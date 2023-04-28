Brackley Methodist Church reopens as Covid vaccination clinic for spring booster campaign

The Brackley Methodist Church has reopened as a Covid vaccination clinic to help support the local community during the spring booster campaign.

The church first opened as a vaccination clinic in December 2021, with around 30 volunteers from churches in the Bicester, Buckingham, and Brackley areas supporting vaccinators from a local pharmacy.

The team at the church has now expanded to include volunteers from the GoodSAM Royal Voluntary Service network and is a trained and committed group offering warm and friendly conversation to patients.

Revd Sara Cliff, Pioneer Methodist Minister of Brackley, Silverstone, and Towcester Methodist Churches, said: "From the first day the centre opened, our mission was to show God’s love by welcoming visitors and providing reassurance and a warm welcome."

