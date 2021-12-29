'Absolutely wild' says Banburyshire doctor as potential Covid cases go undetected as PCR test supplies run out

Dr Rachel Clarke who said she was 'absolutely wild' at the lack of PCR tests

Oxford doctor Dr Rachel Clarke, a palliative care specialist at the Oxford University Hospitals Trust and Katharine House Hospice tweeted her frustration at the lack of tests in spite of billions being spent on the Coronavirus emergency. Dr Clarke has worked at the Horton General Hospital during the pandemic.

The Banbury Guardian is waiting for official news on PCR and lateral flow test supply problems from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) whose duty media officer said he was 'waiting for words' to respond to journalists' questions.

The paper understands there are no walk-in PCR tests available to book anywhere in England or Northern Ireland today. In addition the NHS website also said no home tests were available for the general public or for essential workers. Lateral flow tests have been extremely difficult to find and families have asked for spares on social media over Christmas time.

Dr Rachel Clarke's tweets today (Wednesday)

On Monday, the UKHSA said the problem was due to 'high demand' and the problem only lasted for a few hours before people could book appointments again. But today the situation has deteriorated.

Dr Clarke tweeted: "Absolutely wild to think that even after throwing £38 billion at privately outsourced Test & Trace, there are currently no PCR tests available anywhere in the country for the public - either walk in or postal.