A Banbury town centre vaccination centre has been described as a life-saver for residents who need covid booster jabs but don’t have their own cars

The centre opened at Banbury Town Hall on Wednesday after Banbury Town Council persuaded health authorities that a local vaccination clinic was a necessity for families who rely on public transport.

Without the close-at-hand clinic, jab-seekers faced journeys of 20 miles or more to places including the Kassam Stadium in Oxford.

The council offered a number of buildings in Banbury and the NHS decided the town hall was the most accessible choice. The council-owned sports pavilion at Hanwell Fields is already being used as a covid test centre.

Cllr Kieron Mallon was a volunteer helper this morning (Monday) at the Town Hall vaccination clinic

The town hall clinic is operating through appointments which can be booked through the NHS national booking service and is also available for walk-in patients.

Town councillors are taking turns to be volunteer helpers at the clinic to make sure the operation runs smoothly.

Leader of the council Kieron Mallon, who helped out on Monday, said: “The town council was concerned that residents were forced to travel over 20 miles for a jab. We were hearing that some people were missing out on vaccines because they couldn’t make the journey.

“We approached the NHS and offered some of our buildings and the central location was what they wanted.

“The facility could be a life-saver for those who might have gone without booster vaccines because of travel difficulties.”