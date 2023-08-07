Cockapoo puppy lifts residents' moods after joining team at Banbury care home

A cockapoo puppy has lifted residents’ moods and encouraged them to go outside more after joining the team at a Banbury care home.

The 14-week-old puppy named Mollie joined the Seccombe Court care home in Adderbury on a part-time basis for residents to fuss, walk, or simply spend time with on a regular basis.

After being inspired by the positive impact animal visits have had on care home residents’ wellbeing, the staff created the position for Mollie.

Having a dog to take care of in the home encourages residents to spend time outdoors walking, leading to physical benefits, and also helps them find a sense of purpose and a companion later in life.

14-week-old Mollie has been given the job title of ‘Pawsitive Energy Coordinator’ at the Seccombe Court care home in Adderbury.

Mollie, who belongs to the home’s activities coordinator, Rosemary Gibbard, has been given the title of ‘pawsitive energy coordinator’, which involves spending time with residents as well as helping clean by picking up crumbs from the floor.

Wojciech Kuczkowski, general manager at Seccombe Court, said: "When we saw other Care UK homes see dogs joining their teams, we knew we had the perfect pooch to fill the role here at Seccombe Court. We are very happy to have Mollie officially join the team.

"The human-animal bond can be incredibly powerful in promoting positive wellbeing, and introducing dogs into care homes has proven to have many benefits, including lifting people’s mood and increasing social interaction. For older people, particularly those living with dementia, four-legged friends can help bring back fond memories of time spent with their own pets in their younger years.