Christmas Gift Fair tomorrow (Tuesday) and Wednesday will raise money for Shipston's free 'hospice at home' charity

All sorts of gift ideas will be on sale at the Shipston Home Nursing Christmas Gift Fair tomorrow and Wednesday

The popular seasonal fundraising event returns to Ettington Community Centre and the event will be a 'face-to-face' sale rather than the virtual event that took place last year during the pandemic.

Shoppers will have a chance to start (or finish) their Christmas shopping from 5.30pm-8.30pm tomorrow (Tuesday) and on Wednesday from 9.30am-3pm. Entrance is £5 and includes coffee and a homemade biscuit.

Rebecca Mawle, Head of Fundraising for Shipston Home Nursing, said: “Our gift fair is one of the highlights of the festive season. Last year we held it virtually but of course it wasn’t quite the same. We are really looking forward to seeing our stall holders and supporters face to face this year.”

The fair, which is always popular, is a great opportunity to shop locally for Christmas presents and be inspired by the individual artisan stalls selling delicious food and beautiful gifts, including hand-made jewellery, ceramics, candles, locally made crafts, Christmas cards and decorations.

The Food Hall will be selling local produce, Paddock Farm Butchery, Jane Spencer Christmas Cakes and Chocolates, Granary Oils, Auntie’s Sauces, Uig Lodge delicious Smoked Salmon, and Spirit of Ilmington. Homemade lunch will include various soups on Wednesday will be provided by the charity's hard-working team of volunteers.

The sale will raise vital funds for the charity, which offers a free ‘hospice at home’ service for people with a life limiting illness, who live in Shipston on Stour, Wellesbourne, Kineton and surrounding villages.