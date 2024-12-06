Chipping Norton pharmacy announces immediate closure after 11 years of business

Chipping Norton pharmacy announced on Wednesday (December 4) that is was closing with immediate effect after serving the town for 11 years.

A spokesperson for Chipping Norton Health Centre said: “We will do everything we can to help our patients transfer to an alternative provider and ensure a swift transfer of prescriptions. “The Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire West ICB (integrated care board) is also working with the pharmacy to help with this. Please bear with us and we thank you for your patience.” Chipping Norton residents who use the pharmacy are advised that Topside or Boots are now their nearest pharmacies. People in neighbouring towns or villages further than one mile from Chipping Norton are eligible to become dispensing patients. Existing dispensing patients are reminded of the health centre’s new 24/7 Pharmaself machine, which allows prescriptions to be collected 24 hours every day. The health centre says it will continue to update patients regularly on its website and social media pages with notices in practice. It also asks patients not to call the centre’s main line regarding the pharmacy, as it may cause delays for patients needing help with medical needs and booking appointments.