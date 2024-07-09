Chipping Norton hails 'incredible milestone' of 76 years of the NHS service

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chipping Norton raised the NHS flag on Friday in recognition of the ‘incredible milestone’ of 76 years of the National Health Service.

The blue and white NHS flag was raised by Town Mayor Cllr Sandra Coleman and Deputy Mayor, Cllr Steve Akers on Friday June 5 - the birthday of the National Health Service.

Mr Akers said: “Today marks the incredible milestone of 76 years of the NHS service. As a mark of recognition and gratitude to all health and social workers for their hard work and sacrifices over the past years through the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. Chipping Norton Town Council are proudly flying the NHS logo from the town flagpole at the Millennium Garden.”

Ms Coleman said: “I am very pleased that we are able to fly the NHS flag today to recognise the progress that has been made over the past 76 years since the NHS was founded. I have worked for the NHS and recognise the skills and dedication of NHS staff.

Town Mayor, Cllr Sandra Coleman and Deputy Mayor Cllr Steve Akers display the NHS flag before raising it to mark the 76th birthday of the National Health Service

"A big thank you to everyone working in the NHS on the front line and behind the scenes - we all rely on the work you do.”

By the end of World War II Britain had amassed an immense debt of £21 billion. The population was reduced. Life expectancy at birth in 1931 was 57.8 years for men and 61.8 years for women. This rose to 80.1 years and 83.8 years respectively in 2015.

However Health Minister Aneuryn Bevan was determined to deliver his mission of an NHS. He said: “No society can legitimately call itself civilised if a sick person is denied medical aid because of lack of means.”

The NHS offered Britain the security of health care paid for according to people’s means. Each family received a leaflet explaining what they would be entitled to.

Every household received a leaflet to tell them what the NHS would provide for them - a health service paid for by their contributions

It said: “The NHS will provide you with all medical, dental and nursing care. Everyone, rich or poor, man, woman or child, can use it or any part of it.