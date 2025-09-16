Children's play area at Banbury's Horton General Hospital receives colourful makeover

The outdoor playing area on the children’s ward at Banbury’s Horton General Hospital has received a colourful makeover.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new bright and spacious playing area was officially unveiled on Wednesday, September 10.

It features planting, activities and shaded seating areas and is accessible for children who use wheelchairs or who are unable to leave their beds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The garden makeover, was funded by Horton General Hospital Charity, which is part of Oxford Hospitals Charity, and a donation from local plastic injection moulding company Glazpart Ltd.

The new outdoor playing area was officially opened by Glazpart Ltd managing director Ken Hanley.

Tamsin Rawlings, from the hospital’s charity team, said: “Time outdoors is so important for children’s mental and physical health and being able to access this fantastic green space during a hospital stay will have a huge positive impact on the young patients.

“We are thrilled at this transformation and incredibly grateful to Glazpart Ltd for their very special support.”

The transformation was carried out by Kidlington landscaping company, Hadingham Kirk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Horton children’s ward sister, Pippa Parnell, told us: “It’s beautiful, I absolutely love it! There is so much to look at, with the lovely planting, a brilliant new climbing frame and a basketball area.

“I also love the bright and bouncy flooring, which is very level so all patients can enjoy the space. We are thrilled with it.”

Ken Hanley, Glazpart managing director, said: “We’re really pleased to support our local Horton children’s ward and thrilled to see what a difference this has made. It truly is a transformation; the children are going to really enjoy this special space.”