Cheering: A simple yet transformative act with profound benefits

Insights from a Banbury psychologist - unveiling the wonders of cheering for both the younger people and the older ones too.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A psychologist from Banbury, Oxfordshire, takes you inside of what’s happening when you see people cheering, screaming, dancing, hugging, and high fiving as part of the cheering squad.

Following a recent trip to cheer the girls at the FA Women Cup finals in Wembley, I've been asked repeatedly by friends, family, and clients of all ages, why I am so passionate about cheering others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The answer is simple: cheering has incredible benefits not just for those being cheered, but also for the cheerers themselves.

Cheering squad -Women's football FA Finals

Cheering others not only boosts the recipients’ morale and spirits, it enhances their psychological and mental well-being. But that’s not where it stops. Cheering others has profound psychological benefits for the cheerer.

Let me take you inside what was happening within, when you saw us cheering, screaming, dancing, hugging, and high fiving as part of the cheering squad that went to cheer the girls at the girls at the FA Women’s finals in Wembley

Stress Relief and Increase in Happiness

Screaming in excitement is a powerful way to release pent-up emotions and stress. It allows you to let go of negative energy and feel a sense of relief. In a world full of stressful experiences, we often don't realise how much tension we carry within our bodies. Positive screaming is an amazing way to let go of this and has healing effects. Screaming in a bid to encourage others also releases feel-good hormones like dopamine and oxytocin, leading to a natural mood boost for both them and ourselves.

6 of the the cheering squad -

Physical Exercise -take dancing, for example

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dancing is a fun way to get our bodies moving and improve physical fitness. It enhances cardiovascular health, muscle strength, and flexibility. Dancing allows us to express ourselves creatively and emotionally, helping us connect with our inner selves and communicate our feelings. When we dance, we can experience enhanced self-acceptance and self-worth. Our confidence empowers others who then grab the opportunity to express themselves and this reinforces a sense of purpose, and boosts self-esteem for both the cheerer, those being cheered and even those observing.

Stronger Social Bonds

High-fiving and hugging during cheering are common during cheering and are simple yet amazing ways to enhance and boost mood. They release endorphins and oxytocin, the body's natural feel-good chemicals. These activities make you feel happier and more energised. High fiving with friends and strangers fosters a sense of camaraderie and connection, strengthening relationships and creating a positive social atmosphere and environment. These acts of support strengthen relationships and foster a sense of belonging, which is crucial for mental well-being. Positive interactions and uplifting others can lower cortisol levels, helping to ease anxiety and stress.

Cheering squad

Greater Resilience

People with a supportive mindset have optimism, which makes it easier for them to navigate personal challenges because of their positive outlook.

P.S Cheering is not just reserved for the younger people, older people can accrue immense benefits for being cheerers.

That's why as I approach my 50th birthday, I am more intentional about cheering, because of the amazing benefits this has for us older people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to the benefits mentioned above, check these additional benefits that older people can accrue from being cheerers.

Cognitive Stimulation:

Engaging in playful activities like cheering can keep the mind sharp and improve cognitive functions and overall brain health.

Physical Health:

Wiggling about and dancing can help maintain mobility, balance, and coordination, improving physical health and reducing the risk of illnesses often associated with older age.

Emotional Well-being:

Laughing out loud and experiencing sheer joy are essential for emotional health. These activities can reduce feelings of loneliness, promote relaxation, and improve overall mood. Social play, such as cheering, can strengthen relationships and create a sense of community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As you can see, the simple act of cheering can lead to a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life. So let's embrace the power of cheering and look for opportunities to cheer those we love and those engaging in activities that we love and support and lets spread positivity wherever we go!

That's why you will catch me unapologetically and unreservedly cheering especially our young people.

And I invite you to, go ahead and find opportunities to scream, dance, hug, and high-five to your heart's content!

Angela Cook is a psychologist, parenting teenagers expert and mentor and the founder of Raising Remarkable Teenager, helping parents highly effective and mentally healthy teenagers without losing their minds.