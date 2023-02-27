News you can trust since 1838
Chance for Banbury residents to nominate hospital staff who have gone that extra mile

Banbury residents have been invited to nominate a member of staff or a team who have gone the extra mile to provide outstanding hospital care.

By Jack Ingham
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Feb 2023, 5:36pm
The Oxford University Hospital’s Patients’ Choice Award 2023 is the opportunity for patients, their families and carers to say a special 'thank you' to the staff they feel have made a real difference during their time in our hospitals.

The public can nominate their superstars from today (Monday, February 27) to Sunday, March 19 as part of the hospital trust’s Staff Recognition Awards 2023, which also has categories for staff to nominate their fellow colleagues.

Nominations are open for staff at all four of the hospital trust’s main hospitals, including Banbury’s Horton General Hospital.

The winning nominations will be announced at an awards event at Oxford Town Hall on Thursday July 6.

To nominate a member of the hospital staff you believe has gone the extra mile in their work, vote here: www.ouh.nhs.uk/about/staff-recognition/patients-choice/

