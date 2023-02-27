Chance for Banbury residents to nominate hospital staff who have gone that extra mile

Banbury residents can vote for hospital staff who went the extra mile at work.

The Oxford University Hospital’s Patients’ Choice Award 2023 is the opportunity for patients, their families and carers to say a special 'thank you' to the staff they feel have made a real difference during their time in our hospitals.

The public can nominate their superstars from today (Monday, February 27) to Sunday, March 19 as part of the hospital trust’s Staff Recognition Awards 2023, which also has categories for staff to nominate their fellow colleagues.

Nominations are open for staff at all four of the hospital trust’s main hospitals, including Banbury’s Horton General Hospital.

The winning nominations will be announced at an awards event at Oxford Town Hall on Thursday July 6.