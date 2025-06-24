Cervical Cancer could be completely preventable, says Oxfordshire based gynaecologist

An Oxfordshire based expert has called for greater awareness of the importance of regular screenings to help combat cervical cancer.

To mark Cervical Screening Awareness Week Consultant Gynaecologist Professor Karin Hellner, is urging for stronger education of Human Papillomavirus (HPV), the virus that causes most cervical cancer cases.

Professor Hellner, a leading voice in women’s health, believes that despite the success of the NHS cervical screening programme in reducing deaths from cervical cancer there is a long way to go.

She said: “HPV awareness saves lives. Screening saves lives. And accurate information empowers women to take control of their health.”

Professor Hellner, who will lead the women’s health team at the soon-to-open, Welbeck Oxford clinic, explained the importance of preventative care.

“HPV isn’t something that is usually picked up in routine STI screening or treated with antibiotics,” she said.

“It’s transmitted through intimate contact, not just sexual intercourse and that includes skin-to-skin contact and the use of sex toys. But because it’s not classed as a traditional STI, it causes a lot of confusion.”

That confusion, Professor Hellner explains, leads to stigma and misplaced assumptions.

“Many women in long-term relationships believe they’re not at risk,” she added.

“Others assume a negative STI screen means they’re in the clear. But HPV can lie dormant for years even decades.

“We often hear things like, ‘But I’ve been with my partner for 10 years,’ or ‘My STI check was fine.’ But the virus could have been present all that time without causing any symptoms.”

Professor Hellner emphasised that there is currently no treatment for HPV.

She explained: “You can be vaccinated against it before exposure, and you can detect it through screening, but once you have it, there’s no medication, supplements or therapies that can clear it. That is purely down to your immune system.”

For around 90% of women, the immune system clears the virus naturally. But it’s the 10% with persistent infections who are at risk of cell changes that can lead to cervical cancer. This, she says, is exactly why cervical screening is so important.

“Cervical screening isn’t about shaming women or making assumptions,” said Professor Hellner.

“It’s about early detection and monitoring which saves lives. We need to encourage uptake of NHS smear tests and be transparent about the added value private healthcare can offer like extended HPV typing, detailed gynaecological assessments, and continuity of care.”

If high-risk HPV is found during a screening, Professor Hellner says the next step is careful observation.

“We don’t treat HPV directly,” she said. “Instead, we monitor for persistent, high-grade cell changes. In some cases, surgical removal or laser treatment may be necessary, but that comes with its own risks, especially for women who hope to have children.

"You can’t remove part of the cervix without consequences, which is why expert assessment is so important.”

Professor Hellner is leading the gynaecology steering committee for the new Welbeck Oxford centre, where a full spectrum of women’s health services from contraception and fertility to cancer care will be offered under one roof.