Cash request to Chancellor for Banbury's Horton business plan

The push for improving the Horton Hospital gathered pace as central government were urged to fund a business plan outlining its future.

MP Victoria Prentis and Cherwell District Councillor Andrew McHugh, yesterday, October 30, met with Sajid Javid, The Chancellor of the Exchequer, to request seed funding of around £1.5 million to produce a comprehensive business plan for the development and upgrading of The Horton General Hospital.

MP Victoria Prentis, Chancellor Sajid Javid and Cllr Andrew McHugh

Cllr McHugh said: "The Chancellor appeared sympathetic to our request. Victoria and I explained the importance of The Horton to the residents of not only North Oxfordshire but also South Northamptonshire and South Warwickshire."

Victoria Prentis said: "Both The Secretary of State for Health and Social Care and the Chancellor have now heard our case for The Horton. Regenerating the Horton makes good sense for the whole of Oxfordshire by taking the pressure off the JR.

"This is a difficult time in Parliament but I will keep on the pressure to get a decision on this funding as soon as possible."