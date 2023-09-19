Care home team steps up to support local charity with £1,516
and live on Freeview channel 276
Residents and team members at Care UK’s Seccombe Court, on Gardner Way, took part in a challenging 100km treadmill challenge, doubling the distance completed at their sports day last year.
Dressed in their best exercise gear, the home raised £758 for Katherine House Hospice, a specialist palliative care centre for adults with life-limiting conditions in Adderbury.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Matching the teams’ efforts, Care UK donated a further £758 to the sponsorship, bringing the total donation to £1,516 to mark a new record for the home’s fundraising efforts.
Double the distance meant double the treadmills, which the team set up in the home’s garden. With the sun shining, residents cheered each other on while enjoying the last of the summer sunshine with cocktails and mocktails, specially prepared by the home’s Head Chef.
Together, residents and team members completed the challenge in 7 hours and collectively walked and ran an impressive 100 kilometres.
Wojciech Kuczkowski, General Manager at Seccombe Court, said: "I am incredibly proud of everyone for succeeding in doubling last year’s remarkable achievement – we couldn’t have done it without the residents’ high spirits and cheerful support!
Advertisement
Advertisement
“Reaching the staggering 100km goal showed determination from the resident’s family and from the care team, so we were delighted that Care UK matched our efforts in doubling the distance, by doubling our donation.
“Katherine House Hospice is such a fantastic charity, which the team were eager to fundraise for – they already can’t wait for the next charity challenge! Great work, team Seccombe Court!”
Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence, Seccombe Court incorporates space for hobby and leisure activities. The home provides full-time residential care, dementia care and respite care.
To find out more about Seccombe Court, call Home Admissions Advisor, Steve Dumbrill, on 01295 298795, email [email protected] or visit careuk.com/seccombe-court.